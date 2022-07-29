Five DMs among 13 IAS officers shifted
The state government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including district magistrates of five districts. District Magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma has been made divisional commissioner, Prayagraj while S Rajlingam is the new district magistrate of Varanasi.
Ravindra Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Kushinagar and Apurva Dubey is the new district magistrate of Unnao. Likewise, Shruti has been made the district magistrate of Fatehpur and Mahendra Kumar will be the new district magistrate of Balrampur.
Rajendra Pratap Singh has been made the divisional commissioner, Chitrakoot. Sanjay Kumar has been made the managing director, UP State Roadways Transport Corporation. Sanjay Goel will be the new divisional commissioner, Jhansi. Sudhir Kumar has been made chief development officer, Kanpur.
Mridula Chaudhary has been made project administrator, Greater Sharda Assistant Command Area Development Authority. Besides, Sudha Verma has been made joint state election commissioner. Himanshu Nagpal has been made joint commissioner, Kanpur.
A state government officer said 1987 batch UP cadre IAS officer Renuka Kumar serving on the post of secretary, ministry of minority affairs, who was repatriated to her parent cadre on Thursday will get posting soon.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
-
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
-
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
-
Some candidates will have to contest elections from other wards on OBC quota
Many existing sitting candidates, mainly men from the open category, missed the chance to contest the municipal elections from their wards after the civic body held a lottery to decide Other Backward Class seats on Friday. The Supreme Court on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra. In some wards, there are many candidates from the general male category.
