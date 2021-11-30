Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Five fresh Covid-19 cases reported in UP
lucknow news

Five fresh Covid-19 cases reported in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported five fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday of the total 1,24,647 samples tested in the past 24-hours, which is one of the lowest number of fresh cases in a single day
People were urged to adhere to Covid-19 protocol as cases have gone down but the threat of infection still remains. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported five fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday of the total 1,24,647 samples tested in the past 24-hours, which is one of the lowest number of fresh cases in a single day.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement said that people should adhere to Covid-19 protocol as cases have gone down but the threat of infection still remains.

On Monday, Lucknow reported two cases, and one each in Mathura, Barabanki and Sitapur. In all, 8,74,37,937 Covid-19 samples have been tested in the state till now and 17,10,387 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP