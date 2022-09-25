Five injured in clash over old enmity in U.P.’s Maharajganj

Five people were injured in a clash between the members of two families belonging to different communities over a murder committed last year in Chankauli village under Khothibhari police of Maharajganj district late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP), Maharajganj, Dr Kaustubh said situation was under control and a police force was maintaining strict vigil in the area. As per reports, there was an old dispute between Rajesh Chauhan and Nizamuddin of the same village. Last December, Nizamuddin and three others allegedly thrashed Rajesh over some issue leading to his death.

Later, Rajesh’s wife Samraji Devi had registered a case against Nizamuddin and others. Police then arrested Nizamuddin, his kin Jalaluddin and Munna and sent them to jail. As per the police, Nizamuddin was released from jail on bail last week. On Friday night, members of both the families first had a heated exchange of words. The situation turned ugly when both the families started beating one another.

Three members of Chauhan family, including Samraji Devi and her sons Vivek and Puran, suffered serious injuries while two others sustained minor injuries. Samraji and her sons were first taken to Siswa community health centre and were later referred to the district hospital.

Angered over the incident, villagers set ablaze the hut of the accused. They also demanded immediate arrest of the accused who, along with his family members, managed to flee. The SP said a case had been registered against Nizamuddin and others. He added that efforts were on to trace and arrest them.