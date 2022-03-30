Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Lucknow News / Five killed in Firozabad road mishap
lucknow news

Five killed in Firozabad road mishap

The road mishap took place when the loader having five travellers was getting a flat tyre repaired at a shop near village Baghgai within Tundla area of Firozabad
Firozabad superintendent of police (SP) rural Akhilesh Narain said the incident took place at about 2 am near Baghgai village within Tundla area of Firozabad. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Five persons were killed and one was seriously injured when a container lost balance and fell over a stationary loader at a mechanic shop on highway in Firozabad on Tuesday night, police said.

Firozabad superintendent of police (SP) rural Akhilesh Narain said the incident took place at about 2 am when the loader having five travellers was getting a flat tyre repaired at a shop near village Baghgai within Tundla area of Firozabad.

“The driver of the container lost balance following which the heavy vehicle jumped onto the service road and toppled over the stationary loader leaving, four, including the man doing repair, dead on the spot,” said the SP rural.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the injured were shifted to a local hospital from where they were referred to Agra. One of the two injured succumbed to injuries later, he said.

Three deceased have been identified as Rahul Singh, Ram Bahadur alias Chotu and Wali Mohammad while process for identification of others was on.

