Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Five killed in train-truck collision in UP's Shahjahanpur
lucknow news

Five killed in train-truck collision in UP's Shahjahanpur

The track is being cleared and the process is on to resume rail traffic. The traffic on Bareilly-Lucknow route was affected due to the incident.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Collision between train and truck in UP's Shahjahanpur kills 5(HT Archive)

At least five people were killed on Thursday morning when a train collided with two vehicles parked on the railway track and derailed at Uttar Pradesh’s Katra area of Shahjahanpur. A bike-borne woman and her child were among those who were killed in the accident. One person succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The Chandigarh-Lucknow special train hit a mini truck which was carrying fruits with one other vehicle. The gateman alerted people to move away from the tracks as he began to close the crossing but the train hit the vehicles by the time the people on the track could move, Live Hindustan reported.

Along with the woman and her child and a local man also died on the spot while another succumbed to death in the hospital. The track is being cleared and the process is on to resume rail traffic. The traffic on Bareilly-Lucknow route was affected due to the incident.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for the family of the deceased. The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of the police of Shahjahanpur reached the spot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP man says ‘hospital called to offer bed to Covid +ve father day after he died'

4 including 3 migrant workers killed in accident while returning home

They joke at rallies while people cry for oxygen: Priyanka slams Yogi, PM Modi

UP records 163 more deaths, 29,754 fresh cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahjahanpur district train derailment
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP