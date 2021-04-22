Five killed in train-truck collision in UP's Shahjahanpur

At least five people were killed on Thursday morning when a train collided with two vehicles parked on the railway track and derailed at Uttar Pradesh’s Katra area of Shahjahanpur. A bike-borne woman and her child were among those who were killed in the accident. One person succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The Chandigarh-Lucknow special train hit a mini truck which was carrying fruits with one other vehicle. The gateman alerted people to move away from the tracks as he began to close the crossing but the train hit the vehicles by the time the people on the track could move, Live Hindustan reported.

Along with the woman and her child and a local man also died on the spot while another succumbed to death in the hospital. The track is being cleared and the process is on to resume rail traffic. The traffic on Bareilly-Lucknow route was affected due to the incident.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the family of the deceased. The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of the police of Shahjahanpur reached the spot.