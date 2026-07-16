Five multi-level facilities planned to tackle Lucknow’s parking woes

Lucknowites grappling with inadequate parking spaces at key localities may soon get relief, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) planning to construct five multi-level parking facilities across the city to curb roadside parking and reduce traffic congestion.

The proposed facilities would provide organised parking, improve traffic flow and generate revenue for the authority. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

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The facilities have been proposed for Patrakarpuram, Vivek Khand, Para, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal and the Ekana Stadium area, all of which experience heavy vehicular movement and acute parking shortages.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar while speaking with HT on Thursday said the authority identified the need for additional parking facilities after conducting several field inspections across the city. He said inadequate parking infrastructure had forced commuters to park along roadsides, narrowing carriageways, worsening traffic congestion and leading to frequent towing of vehicles. The proposed facilities, he added, would provide organised parking, improve traffic flow and generate revenue for the authority.

The first facility has been proposed at Patrakarpuram, one of Gomti Nagar’s busiest commercial hubs. The area has witnessed rapid commercial expansion over the years, but parking infrastructure has not kept pace with the increasing number of visitors. As a result, vehicles are routinely parked along roadsides, creating bottlenecks and worsening traffic congestion during peak hours.

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{{^usCountry}} LDA chief engineer Manvendra Kumar Singh said the authority would seek financial assistance from the state government under infrastructure and development funds for the Patrakarpuram project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LDA chief engineer Manvendra Kumar Singh said the authority would seek financial assistance from the state government under infrastructure and development funds for the Patrakarpuram project. {{/usCountry}}

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Another underground multi-level parking facility has been proposed opposite the Vivek Khand Community Centre in the Gomti Nagar. The project, to be developed on nearly 750 square metres, will have the capacity to accommodate around 350 vehicles. Officials said the facility will be built below ground level to preserve the existing public park and green space while creating much-needed parking capacity.

The authority is already constructing a multi-level parking facility at Para on approximately 2,700 square metres, with a capacity to accommodate around 680 vehicles. Singh said the project is being developed near the Atal Nagar Scheme, where the construction of several LDA high-rise residential apartments has significantly increased parking demand.

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The LDA has also proposed upgrading the existing parking facility opposite Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal in the Gomti Nagar area into a multi-level parking complex. Officials said the land is already available with the authority, but the existing parking capacity is inadequate. The upgraded facility will cater to visitors to Ambedkar Memorial Park and UP Darshan Park, both of which draw large numbers of tourists and residents.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on another multi-level parking behind the Ekana Stadium, with a capacity to accommodate around 350 vehicles, to meet the growing parking demand during sporting and entertainment events.

Singh said the Ekana Stadium and Para projects are being funded by the LDA, while the authority has proposed seeking state government funding for the planned facilities at Patrakarpuram, Vivek Khand and the Ambedkar Memorial area.

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