Five new dengue cases surface in U.P.’s Gorakhpur

With five fresh cases surfacing in the district, the number of dengue patients rose to 34 on Saturday. Gorakhpur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ashutosh Dubey confirmed it.

On Friday, the CMO issued a letter to nursing homes, pathology centres and private hospitals directing them to send their NS-1 kit examination reports to the district hospital for confirmation of suspected dengue patients as many other such patients were undergoing treatment in these hospitals after developing primary symptoms.

He said five serious dengue patients were admitted to district hospital on Friday evening. Now, 10 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the CMO added.

District malaria officer Angad Singh said confirmation of seven dengue cases in Diwan Bazar locality alone had increased the worries of health officials.

He said the malaria department had launched a campaign to identify hot spots in various localities for intensive spraying of anti-larvae chemical to contain the disease.

He said 20 beds were reserved for dengue patients at the district hospital. Besides, 104 beds had been reserved at community health centres where patients with high grade fever would be admitted.

As per Singh, health officials had conducted 4,312 rapid test of suspected dengue cases apart from 549 Elisa test that confirmed 34 cases, including 14 in urban areas and 19 in rural areas of the district.

Health officials have issued an advisory to people regarding preventive measures. They have advised them to wear full sleeves clothes. Monsoon and waterlogging create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed, they say.

