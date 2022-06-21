Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five people from Nainital killed in car-truck collision in Bareilly
Five people from Nainital killed in car-truck collision in Bareilly

The five deceased were family friends and relatives and were coming from Nainital to Hardoi to visit a shrine when the car-truck collision took place in Bareilly
The accident took place under Izzat Nagar police station limits of Bareilly when the car driver lost control over wheels after suffering a tyre burst and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite side. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 09:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling from Uttarakhand’s Nainital to Hardoi to visit a shrine had a head-on collision with a truck in Bareilly early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Bilwa Bridge near Ahladpur locality on national highway under Izzat Nagar police station limits of Bareilly at around 3.30 am on Tuesday, they said.

The police said preliminary investigation suggested that the incident took place when the car driver lost control over wheels after suffering a tyre burst and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite side.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Sageer, Muzammil, Mohammed Tahir, Imran Khan, Mohammed Farid, all residents of Nainital’s Ram Nagar area. The deceased were family friends and relatives.

All of them died on the spot before police launched rescue operation. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem and their family members informed, they said.

The police said the damaged car and the truck have been seized and their technical examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident.

