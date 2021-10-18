Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Five-day RSS “Abhyas Varg” begins in Ayodhya today
lucknow news

Five-day RSS “Abhyas Varg” begins in Ayodhya today

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding a five-day Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Abhyas Varg in Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya beginning on Monday.
The all-important event, held every five years, at which RSS volunteers are trained about propagating nationalism and Indian culture as well as promoting Swadeshi is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time when assembly polls are proposed in Uttar Pradesh early next year. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya has been turned into a fortress for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) five-day Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Abhyas Varg starting there on Monday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday and will remain there for three days.

The all-important event, held every fifth year in which RSS volunteers are apprised and trained on how to propagate nationalism, Indian culture and promote Swadeshi along with other such issues among masses, is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time when assembly polls are proposed in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, senior functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other office bearers from 45 provincial units are attending the meeting. Most of them have already reached Ayodhya and are staying at Karsevakpuram. Around 500 RSS volunteers from across the country are attending the event.

“RSS wants to give a message to its cadre that how important Uttar Pradesh is for it. Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year which is an important state. Construction of Ram Mandir is also going on which is big morale booster for the RSS,” said a senior RSS functionary. “Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will also be discussed at the five-day meeting,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

According to sources, RSS is likely to organise its centenary year celebrations in Ayodhya in 2025. RSS came into existence in Nagpur on Dussehra day in 1925.

Ram Mandir construction committee meeting today

A two-day Ram Mandir construction committee meeting will start on Monday in Ayodhya at a time when RSS chief Mohan Baghwat will also be there for the Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Abhyas Varg.

Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the committee, will reach Ayodhya on Monday to preside over the meeting. According to members of the Trust, RSS chief is also likely to hold informal discussion with Misra on the ongoing Ram Mandir construction.

Champat Rai, general secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, will apprise RSS chief about other development projects proposed in Ayodhya. The Trust has set a December 2023 deadline for the opening of the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Mandir for devotees before next Lok Sabha polls due in May 2024.

