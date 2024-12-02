Menu Explore
Fix accountability at all levels within dairy cooperatives: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 02, 2024 10:54 PM IST

UP CM was addressing officials during a presentation by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed that accountability be fixed at all levels within dairy cooperatives, with clear targets set for staff. He was addressing officials during a presentation by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation (PCDF) his official residence.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)

Yogi emphasised the need for proper training and provision of necessary equipment to dairy cooperative personnel and highlighted the crucial role women play in dairy farming. The CM also cited the example of Balini Milk Producer in Bundelkhand as a successful model of women’s empowerment through dairy farming.

Yogi called for enhanced participation of women in dairy cooperatives and federations across the state. The CM further directed the improvement of milk collection and quality testing processes and urged the Dairy Federation to develop better models to make the sector more beneficial for farmers.

He also stressed the importance of promoting healthy competition among dairy cooperatives and federations across the state. The CM directed that each village and its farmers be engaged in communication with dairy cooperatives to ensure better operations and increased milk production.

He suggested that farmers be educated on the breeding of higher-yielding dairy cattle and trained in scientific methods of animal husbandry, which would result in improved dairy productivity and an increase in farmers’ income.

Yogi also proposed the establishment of compressed biogas plants using cow dung, with the state government providing the necessary land for these plants. In the meeting, officials reported that dairy plants operating in the state have been performing well, with an increase in milk collection and sales compared to the previous year.

The direct procurement of milk from producers through dairy cooperatives is being streamlined and technical facilities are being provided to farmers to enhance milk production. Efforts are being made to provide urban consumers with high-quality milk at reasonable prices.

Currently, 18 dairy clusters are operational in the state, with dairy plants managed by the PCDF in cities like Bareilly, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Jhansi, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Meerut, Kannauj, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is operating dairy plants in Varanasi and processes are underway to establish dairy plants in Kannauj, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur through the NDDB.

