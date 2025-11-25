Flag-hoisting by PM Modi today marks Ram temple completion

AYODHYA Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, symbolising the completion of its construction. The much awaited ‘Dhwajarohan’ ceremony will begin in the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’ (auspicious time) at 11:55am and conclude in 10 minutes, said officials of the temple trust. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir illuminated in radiant light on the eve of the Dhwajarohan Utsav, in Ayodhya on Monday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

The triangular flag bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The sacred flag will convey a message of dignity, unity and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, it added.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to change the flag twice annually – during the spring and autumn Navratris, said officials.

The 22-foot-long and 11-foot-wide flag will be raised on a 42-foot mast atop the 161-foot spire of the temple. The flagpole will be fixed on a 360-degree rotating chamber, ensuring the flag sustains wind speeds of up to 60 km per hour, they said.

This three-layered flag is yellow-orange in colour, reminiscent of the rays scattered on the horizon before sunrise, according to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The flag weighs 4 kg. Initially prepared by an Ahmedabad-based company, it was 11 kg, but its weight was reduced on the suggestions by Army experts, he added.

Anil Mishra, trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and chief host of the flag-hoisting ceremony, said the flag will be changed annually – during the spring and autumn Navratris. The flag, made of special parachute fabric and silk threads, can withstand the sun, rain, and strong winds, said Anil Mishra.

The flag-installation ritual includes worshipping the flag amid Vedic hymns and bathing it with divine herbs, invoking the gods. Following this, the flag will be handed over to PM Modi for hoisting at the designated auspicious time.

Prior to the flag-installation, the concept committee formed by the Trust, thoroughly studied various scriptures and prepared a video presentation. The flag’s concept was finalised after discussions with seers and scholars regarding this presentation.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister will visit the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir. Modi will also visit the Mata Annapurna temple and perform ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah, the statement said.