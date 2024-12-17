Flaunting pistol-like lighter lands Lucknow youth in police net

A day after a video went viral on social media showing a youth purportedly carrying a pistol-like object around his waist at a wedding, Vikas Nagar police here nabbed him on Tuesday. On December 16, a video went viral showing a youth purportedly carrying a pistol-like object around his waist at a wedding. (For Representation)

As per the police, the youth, identified as Vishnu Sonwani of Sector D in Vikas Nagar, had allegedly claimed it to be a real pistol on Instagram reel. The object, however, turned out to be a cigarette lighter in shape of a pistol, they said.

“A Vikas Nagar police team found out the youth’s name with the help of an informer,” said Lucknow police in a press note.

“When police tried to convince Sonawani, he got agitated and started creating a ruckus. Hence, with the possibility of breach of peace and prevention of cognizable offences, he was taken into police custody under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023,” said the press note.