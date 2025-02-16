Flight operations at Lucknow airport restricted for over 4 months. Confusion, price surge, what’s in store for flyers?

Flight operations at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) will remain restricted for eight hours daily, from March 1 to July 15 due to runway maintenance work. During this period, flights will only operate before 10 am and after 6 pm, significantly affecting travel schedules of many. Airlines have been directed by the authorities to either reschedule flights accordingly, or refund ticket costs for cancelled flights. Additionally, airfares are anticipated to rise due to a probable reduction of flights and increased passenger demand owing to the summer break. We listened to what a few prospective flyers had to say on the issue. Flight operations restricted at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

Dev Chinmay, VP of a legal corporate service

Being a frequent flyer, rescheduling of flights at Lucknow Airport has really impacted. I feel flights to metros should have been allowed to make things a bit feasible. The cancellation will consume an extra day to reach any destination. My team and I at Zulu Legal's urge authorities to find an alternative way to expand runways without impacting passengers.

Avtar Singh, film line-producer

It’s said that around 80 flights including international and domestic ones will be affected daily, due to the temporary closure of the airport. My work demands extensive travelling, the time allotted surely limits our flying. As we had recce and shooting schedules for which teams were travelling to Lucknow. Now we have to refresh all the plans.

Anjali Sharma, HR professional

My sister Renuka Athalye, will be here at the end of February and we booked tickets for her return in March much earlier. And now this news, the rescheduling will surely impact all our plans. As of now, we don’t know whether the concerned airline will refund or reschedule. Things are still very unclear for the flyers.

Jyoti Singh, home-maker

Like every year this time too we had plans for a family vacation during the summer break and we had a plan for the month of May in place but it seems that with restrictions in place, flights will be limited, resulting in a surge. Now, a greater effort and resources will need to be put in if the children are to go for a vacation.