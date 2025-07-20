Flood situation worsens in Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna rise by 1 metre in 24 hrs

The flood situation in Prayagraj worsened on Saturday as the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rose by over one metre in the past 24 hours, forcing the complete closure of the Daraganj cremation ghat. With the ghat submerged, residents were compelled to cremate over a dozen bodies on the Bandh road beneath the bridge. Flood water has entered several low-lying areas in Prayagraj. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to reports, the Yamuna at Naini rose by 118 cm between 8 am on Friday and 8 am on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Ganga’s level rose by 74 cm at Phaphamau and 84 cm at Chhatnag. By Saturday evening, both rivers were flowing less than two metres below the danger mark of 84.73 metres.

Flood water entered several low-lying localities in the city, including Rajapur Kachaar, Beli Gaon, Salori, Chhota Baghada, Bada Baghada, Shivkuti, Newada, etc.

Pandit Ravi Kishan Giri of Koteshwar Mahadev Temple in Shivkuti confirmed that water has already inundated many low-lying areas, prompting residents to move to safer locations after shifting household items to higher floors or rooftops.

At 4 pm on Saturday, the water level of Ganga was measured at 82.84 metres in Phaphamau, 82.30 metres in Chatnag, while the level of Yamuna in Naini was recorded at 82.79 metres.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has written a letter to the U.P. relief commissioner, seeking ₹60-lakh flood relief package.

Teerth Purohits, who had earlier shifted their ‘Takhats’ from the submerged Sangam area to the main road of Dashashwamedh Ghat, were forced to move again on Saturday as that road also got submerged.

According to ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, the nodal officer for flood relief measures in the district, a total of 87 flood relief camps have been set up in districts, including 12 in the city area and 75 in the rural belt.

“On Saturday, 40 people took shelter in relief camps within city limits, including 32 at Annie Besant School and eight in Kareli. Round-the-clock monitoring of both the flood situation and relief efforts is underway,” Singh said.

As per the nodal officer, 110 people had shifted to relief camps in Korain tehsil of the district on Friday evening, while some boats had been deployed in affected areas of Karchana and Phulpur tehsil.

As per the nodal officer, several teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in rural as well as city areas of the district.

According to the Flood Control Room, as of 8 am on Saturday, 56,086-cusec water was released from the Haridwar barrage, 35,320 cusecs from the Narora barrage, and 82,484 cusecs from the Kanpur barrage.