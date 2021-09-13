‘Floods have devastated east UP, government’s relief is on paper’: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said floods in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) have made life miserable for the people of the region and added that the government’s claims of help to the affected were largely unreliable and mostly on paper.

She said that since government relief was not reaching the poor and affected, her party cadres should help the affected in whichever way they can.

This is the second time since August that she has targeted the BJP government on the issue of inadequate relief to those displaced and devastated by floods.

“People of UP, especially eastern UP, have witnessed widespread loss, destruction and devastation. Government help is also mostly on paper and hence there is an urgent need to ensure ensuring relief to the flood-hit,” Mayawati tweeted.

“I urge the party cadres to reach out to the affected and provide the flood-hit all such help to the needy in whichever way they can,” said the four-term UP chief minister.

In August, Mayawati, while reacting to a tweet put out by @BJP4UP, the BJP’s official Twitter handle for UP, claimed that it was “shameful” that BJP was playing “dirty politics” over floods.

Her reaction was over the BJP post that claimed that while chief minister Yogi Adityanath was busy organising relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas, the BSP was holding caste conferences.

She had then hit back at the BJP saying instead of launching ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’, the BJP should have organised ‘flood victims’ assistance yatra’ to help those hit by floods in the state.