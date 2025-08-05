Floods hit 24 districts in UP, over 2 lakh people affected: Govt

The swelling of major rivers and persistent rainfall has inundated 1,245 villages across 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh, affecting nearly 2.07 lakh people and submerging over 33,000 hectares of agricultural land, the government said on Tuesday. Relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami stated that 31 villages are facing erosion threats. (Sourced)

According to data from the state irrigation and water resources department, as of Tuesday, the Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Badaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, and Ballia, while nearing the danger mark in Farrukhabad. The Yamuna breached danger levels in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, and Prayagraj.

In other areas, the Sharda was flowing close to the danger mark in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Ghaghra was above the danger level in Barabanki and near it in Ayodhya, and the Rapti was flowing above the danger mark in Shravasti.

Relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami stated that 31 villages are facing erosion threats. Link roads to 289 villages have been washed away, and 287 villages remain marooned. “Eighteen houses were fully damaged, while 403 others suffered partial damage, with compensation disbursed to 341 households,” he said in a press statement.

To manage the crisis, the state government has set up 1,348 flood posts, 347 relief distribution centres, and deployed 1,456 boats for rescue operations. A total of 1,039 flood shelters have been opened, accommodating 41,802 people, while rescue teams have relocated 50,491 residents to safer areas, the department stated.

The affected districts include Bahraich, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Bijnor, Gonda, Bhadohi, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Gorakhpur, and Kasganj.