Flowering plants to add to beauty of Prayagraj

As part of mega beautification drive, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will plant thousands of flowering plants on road dividers, roadsides, busy intersections and other vacant sites during the monsoons.

The drive will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 5000 plants will be planted while in the second 3000 plants will planted.

“The plantation work will start with the rain and only those species will be used that require less water and are frequently seen in homes and gardens. The flowers when in full bloom will add to the beauty of the city and also increase green cover,” said PDA secretary Ajeet Kumar Singh.

The roads and crossings that are selected for plantation are Balson crossing, Dhobighat, Rana Pratap crossing, Medical Crossing, Traffic Crossing, Sangam Petrol pump crossing, Dhobighat to Madan Mohan Malviya crossing, Pannalal Road crossing, MG Road, Medical Crossing to Tulsidas Crossing, CMP Degree College Crossing, Lohia Road divider, Elgin Road, roadside on Shastri Bridge to Andawa Crossing, Trivenipuram Gate etc.

The official said plants like bismarkia palm, washingtonia filifera, foxtail palm, jacaranda, amaltas (Golden shower tree), Plumeria rubra, Gulmohar (Delonix regia), Ixora, kachnar (Mountain Ebony), Cicil Pinia, Maulshree (Mimusops elengi), Neolamarckia cadamba, colandro, amla etc will be planted.

Plantation work may be done on other roads and crossings in future, he added.