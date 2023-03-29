Lucknow Airport will soon get new flights for Bangkok, Jeddah and Muscat.

Fly to Bangkok, Jeddah, Muscat from Lucknow airport soon (File)

“Thai AirAsia, Salam Air will be adding one weekly departure to Bangkok and Muscat respectively. Saudia airline will be adding two weekly departures to Jeddah from Lucknow Airport,” said the spokesperson of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

“During summers there will be additional flights to seven domestic destinations – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Delhi, Mopa and Ahmedabad and three international destinations - Bangkok, Muscat and Jeddah,” said the CCSIA Spokesperson.

The airport is all set to manage 15 per cent more weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule.

“During the summer schedule effective from March 26 till October 28, the total weekly air traffic movement (ATM) from Lucknow Airport will increase by 15% to 926 this summer, as compared to current 808 per week. The domestic air traffic movement will increase by 16% in April 23 to 823 as compared to the current level of 706 weekly flights. While International ATM will increase by 3% in April 23 to 104 per week, he said.

Giving a boost to the domestic sector, Go Air will be adding 20 additional weekly departures to Delhi, four to Mumbai and one to Bengaluru. Indigo will be adding eight weekly flights to Mumbai, five weekly flights to Bengaluru, and 7 each to Kolkata and Indore, respectively. The newest airline Akasa Air will be adding one daily flight to Ahmedabad, Mopa (Goa) and Bengaluru. While the Tata Group airlines Air India and Air Asia India will be adding three weekly flights to Mumbai and one weekly flight to Bengaluru, respectively.