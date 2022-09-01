Focus on LS seats which BJP lost in 2019, say party leaders in west U.P. meet
Party to observe “Seva Pakhwara” from PM’s b’day on Sept 17 till Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Oct 2
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and party’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal held meetings with party’s west U.P functionaries in Ghaziabad on Thursday and reiterated party’s desire to focus on those Lok Sabha seats that the party lost in U.P. in the 2019 general election.
The leaders announced that the BJP would observe the period from September 17 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday—till October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary – as “Seva Pakhwara” (service fortnight).
While the state chief, who also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before arriving in Ghaziabad for his meeting, focused on reminding the cadre of the need to market the pro-people programmes and policies to the people, the state general secretary urged the cadre to continue focus on booth-centric activities from getting the cadres to hear PM Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at booth level to celebrating anniversaries of great leaders at the booth level.
“This is my first meeting as party chief and in this meeting I want to task you with the responsibility of making the people aware of how when other parties are focused simply on furthering dynastic rule, the BJP governments have undertaken numerous welfare activities. Inform more and more people about these measures,” the BJP chief said.
“Remember that during the SP and the BSP rule, sugar mills were being sold out. Under the BJP despite the Covid surge, we ensured that sugar mills functioned effectively. No sugar mill was closed and newer ones were opened or the capacity of existing ones enhanced,” he said.
“I have worked under chief minister Yogi Adityanath as one of his ministers and now I am here as BJP chief. To the cadre, I wish to state that the BJP is the only party where the cadre can reach the top. I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we will win all the forthcoming polls,” he said.
The new state BJP chief also targeted the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav. “It’s ironic that a leader who couldn’t take his own family together is talking about taking the state together,” Chaudhary said.
He also cited the recent NCRB data as proof that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has done phenomenally well in law and order situation as well as conviction in cases of crime against women.
World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”. He was speaking after inaugurating 'Kshemavana', a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19. Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them. As per police, Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest
Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.
Karnataka's Murugha mutt seer arrested in sexual assault case
The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, was arrested on Thursday evening. The development comes in the wake of a massive uproar over the issue with allegations being raised that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government is not doing enough. The top religious leader has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
