Foggy start on Monday in Lko, clear skies expected later

Lucknowites are likely to experience shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours on Monday, with clear skies expected later in the day. Strong surface winds, blowing at speeds of 20-30 km/h, will continue throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be around 24°C, with the minimum hovering around 10°C, according to the latest weather forecast. The weather across Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain dry (HT Photo)

The weather across Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain dry, with shallow to moderate fog likely in isolated areas during the late night and early morning. Strong winds will prevail across the state.

On Sunday, the state capital’s maximum temperature was 22.4°C and the minimum was 8.8°C.

In the last 24 hours, night temperatures showed little change across the state. However, night temperatures were above normal in Lucknow, Jhansi, and Meerut divisions, with a deviation of +1.6°C to +3°C. Other regions recorded temperatures between -1.5°C and +1.5°C. Etawah recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5°C.

Daytime temperatures dropped significantly in the Moradabad division, with noticeable decreases in Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Bareilly. Day temperatures were much below normal in Prayagraj and Kanpur, ranging between -3.1°C and -5°C. On the other hand, Gorakhpur and Varanasi saw temperatures above normal, ranging from +1.6°C to +3°C.

Dry weather prevailed across the state in the past 24 hours, but dense fog was recorded at several places. Visibility was down to just 20 meters in Bareilly in western U.P, and at Kanpur IAF station, visibility was zero metres on Sunday morning.

On Monday, the weather will start chilly with fog in the morning, followed by clear skies in the afternoon. Strong winds are expected to continue throughout the day, maintaining mild temperatures across the state.