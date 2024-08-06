Folk and cultural acts from 30 countries staged in Lucknow

It was a memorable evening for Lucknowites as hundreds of students from 30 countries came together to bring alive an enchanting folk-music extravaganza at CMS Kanpur Road Auditorium. Music extravaganza held at CMS Kanpur Road

The performers not only presented folk dance from their respective countries, but also shared their traditions and culture with the city folks.

Talking about the event the organising college member said, “We not only had the opportunity to experience the folk culture of the beautiful nations, but also witness the artistic talent they brought along from their respective countries. The performances were vividly presented, with the traditional costumes and accessories.”

This cultural evening was organised to honour the mathematical experts and participants from around the world during the five-day India International Mathematics Competition 2024, organised by CMS Gomti Nagar. A total of 1,000 students and experts from 30 countries participated in the event.

In her address, manager of the chain of CMS colleges, Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, said, “Events like these help build a unified community on the world scale.”

The teams were welcomed by Abha Anant, the convener of the event.

Students from Bolivia, Botswana, Romania, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, South Africa, Canada, China, Cyprus, Mexico, USA, and others participated in the event.