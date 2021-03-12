Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was a need to follow a strategy for India to establish itself as a superpower by the time the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047.

“2022 will be the year of Amrit Mahotsav (75 years) of India’s independence. We will have to move ahead with a work plan for the next 25 years when India completes 100 years of its independence in 2047,” he said. The chief minister was speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised at Kakori Shaheed Smarak in Kakori, about 26 kilometres north-west of here.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes in Gujarat on Friday, chief minister, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and others, watched the event live at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak here to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

He said the state government had organised Amrit Mahotsav programmes at four places in different parts of the state on the occasion.

“We have organised programmes at four places. I have got the opportunity to be present at this programme in Kakori where the Kakori incident took place in 1925,” he said.

Programmes were also organised at the martyrs’ memorial and freedom struggle museum in Meerut, martyrs’ memorial in Ballia, the Jhansi fort and the Pt Deen Dayal auditorium in Jhansi.

“When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, we will have to evaluate what we have found and what we lost in 100 years. We will have to remember this, cherish our freedom and realise the dream of Ek Bharat, Sheshtha Bharat and make the world realise about India becoming a superpower in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.