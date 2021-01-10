IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / For BJP, panchayat polls a ‘test’ match before 2022 UP assembly elections
File photo: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)
File photo: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)
lucknow news

For BJP, panchayat polls a ‘test’ match before 2022 UP assembly elections

  • Observers say the BJP is preparing the ground for 2022 UP assembly elections by using the rural polls as a ‘test’ match.
READ FULL STORY
By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:16 PM IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘over-investment’ of time and energy in the panchayat elections, likely in March, is being seen as the party’s rehearsal for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Observers say the BJP is preparing the ground for 2022 by using the rural polls as a ‘test’ match.

“The BJP is only trying to keep the organisation machinery oiled and activated for the 2022 battle by keeping workers engaged in the village panchayat elections that will be followed by the indirect elections for the post of zila panchayat and kshetra panchayat chairpersons,” pointed out a political observer, who keeps a close watch on BJP affairs.

The BJP has been working hard for quite some time to make a foray into rural areas by building the party organization up to the booth level. In the same continuity, it has now begun district-level meetings of party workers between January 7 and 17 for the rural polls. The BJP’s state-in charge Radha Mohan Singh had several rounds of meetings before chalking out a detailed programme and assigning duties to leaders, a source said.

On Sunday, Radha Mohan held a meeting with party workers in Chandauli while state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh visited Ayodhya and held day-long deliberations to give final shape to preparations for the panchayat polls.

The panchayat polls (for the post of pradhans) and elections for zila panchayat and kshetra panchayat members will be held simultaneously. The pradhan polls are not held on party basis. It is only the zila panchayat and kshetra panchayat polls for which political parties officially field candidates. Elections for the post of zila panchayat and kshetra panchayat chairpersons will be held only later.

The BJP has also announced that it would contest only zila panchayat elections (members as well as chairpersons).

“But the BJP is creating an unusual hype around panchayat polls at all levels in a bid to further strengthen its base in villages where it still faces a formidable challenge from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party,” another observer said.

Also read: 'Bogus claim,' says BJP after Bengal CM announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be identified, said keeping party workers busy and not letting them rest was part of the party’s work style. “The party keeps on giving new tasks to workers to avoid them being lethargic. So earlier, the party organised booth-level seminars, then it began kisan panchayats and now is organising district-level meetings for panchayat polls and after that, it will come out with some new plan,” he said.

Swatantra Dev Singh said there was nothing unusual in the party focusing so much on rural polls. “We fight all elections, small or big, with the same might and seriousness,” he said. “Like assembly by-polls and Vidhan Parishad polls that we fought with full preparations earlier, the panchayat elections now are an opportunity for us to gear up for 2022,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp uttar pradesh
app
Close
e-paper
File photo: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)
File photo: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)
lucknow news

For BJP, panchayat polls a ‘test’ match before 2022 UP assembly elections

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Observers say the BJP is preparing the ground for 2022 UP assembly elections by using the rural polls as a ‘test’ match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo were possibly infected by the migratory birds, which flock the zoo lake in winter in thousands.(HT_PRINT)
The jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo were possibly infected by the migratory birds, which flock the zoo lake in winter in thousands.(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Bird flu in UP: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • The animal husbandry department in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh has asked farmers and traders dealing in poultry products not to transport chicken and other poultry products from Madhya Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Badaun rape case has invited widespread condemnation. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)
Badaun rape case has invited widespread condemnation. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)
lucknow news

Badaun gang rape: Accused priest sent to 10-day judicial custody

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • Priest Narain used to live in the temple premises, where the woman was gang raped and murdered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

After much fanfare, now govt tells HC: No decision yet on Film City’s location

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Four months after the Uttar Pradesh government released the blueprint for the proposed Film City over 1,000 acres along the Yamuna Expressway, it informed the Allahabad high court on Thursday that it had not yet decided on the project’s location
READ FULL STORY
Close
The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Representative image)
The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Representative image)
lucknow news

‘No decision on film city location’: Uttar Pradesh govt tells HC

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The double-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Saurabh Lavania on Thursday quashed the petition and allowed the petitioner to file the petition again, if required.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People protest against increasing incidents of rape and sexual assault in New Delhi in this file photo.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
People protest against increasing incidents of rape and sexual assault in New Delhi in this file photo.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

42-year-old man held for raping Dalit minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Amethi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 03:31 PM IST
An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times (Representative Image))
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times (Representative Image))
lucknow news

UP: 5 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Bulandshahr

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bulandshahr
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:46 PM IST
According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor on Thursday night here following which four people died at night. Other seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF team conducts rescue operations after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, on January 3.(HT file)
NDRF team conducts rescue operations after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, on January 3.(HT file)
lucknow news

SP teams visit UP crematorium accident site, Badaun; demand CBI probe in both incidents

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:36 AM IST
On January 3, the roof of a crematorium in Ghaziabad collapsed, killing at least 25; the same evening, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Badaun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

UP: First phase of Covid vaccination to take place at 1,500 centres

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The health and family welfare department has also started preparations for the second dry run across UP on January 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)
lucknow news

‘Covid vaccine dry run exposed UP govt’s lack of preparedness,’ alleges SP chief Akhilesh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 08:45 AM IST
The former chief minister referred to the Varanasi incident wherein vaccine was reportedly transported on a bicycle and said such lapses put a question mark on the preparedness
READ FULL STORY
Close
The biennial election to the 12 legislative council seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.(PTI Photo)
The biennial election to the 12 legislative council seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

BJP may win 10 UP legislative council seats out of the 12 going to polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The BJP state committee authorised the party’s state unit president to send the list of candidates to the central election committee for approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked three party members to get to the bottom of the Badaun gang-rape case.(PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked three party members to get to the bottom of the Badaun gang-rape case.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav sets up 3-member panel to ‘probe’ Badaun gang-rape and murder

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The 50-years-old woman was gang-raped and killed allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices on Sunday when she had gone to a temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The campaign is aimed at searching the countryside of the state of Uttar Pradesh for local faces with strong ground connect.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The campaign is aimed at searching the countryside of the state of Uttar Pradesh for local faces with strong ground connect.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: BJP begins 10-day rural connect to find new, young faces

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The state BJP chief will be in Siddharthnagar on Friday, general secretary (organisation) will be in Kanpur (dehat) and Kanpur on Thursday. The party general secretaries will also tour different parts of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT Archive)
Representational image.(HT Archive)
lucknow news

PAC deployment, restricted entry at main Covid vaccine reserves in UP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:59 AM IST
At least 64 vaccination centres with 185 vaccination counters have been set up in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers conduct a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Health workers conduct a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath orders another dry run for Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:41 AM IST
He said that all the guidelines of the central government should be strictly followed during the vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP