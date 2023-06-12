Tiger deaths: Dudhwa field director, other officials transferred

Following a high-level probe ordered by Uttar pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath into the deaths of four tigers in Dudhwa since April 21, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) field director along with several other forest officials were transferred from their respective posts on Sunday.

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, B Prabhakar has been transferred to the biodiversity board, people familiar with the matter said.

Lalit Verma, the chief conservator of forests (Rohilkhand zone) has been asked to take charge of Dudhwa field director.

Raj Kumar Sharma, range officer, Mailani, DTR, has been shifted to the deputy director (DD) office, Pallia.

Balwant Bahadur Singh, range officer, north Nighasan buffer zone has been shifted to the north Kheri divisional forest office.

Sajid Hasan, range officer, Mailani, buffer zone/DTR has also been moved to the DFO north Kheri office.

VP Singh, deputy range officer, Mailani range, has been transferred to deputy director office, Pallia and JP Rana, forester, Mailani range, has also been moved to DD office, Pallia.

Mushir Ahmad, forester, North Nighasan in the buffer zone has been transferred to DFO, north Kheri office.

Pushkar Singh, forester, North Nighasan in the buffer zone has been moved to the DFO, north Kheri office.

Anuj Ranjan, deputy ranger, Mailani range of north Kheri forest division, has been shifted to the DFO, north Kheri office.

Sonu Bharti, forester, Mailani range of north Kheri forest division has been transferred to DFO, north Kheri office.

The four tiger deaths were reported between April 21 and June 9.

An investigation by the probe team headed by forest minister Arun Saxena stated the cause of deaths was ‘infighting’ between the animals as was confirmed by the postmortem reports of three tigers.

