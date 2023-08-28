BJP’s ex-youth wing leader booked for threatening police S-I

A police case has been registered against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad after a video showing him allegedly threatening and hurling abuses at a police sub-inspector (S-I) surfaced on social media last week, police have confirmed.

Amit Thakur, who was the party’s district vice president in Farrukhabad, was relieved of his post last Thursday for “tarnishing” the party’s image after the video surfaced online.

Meanwhile, police said the S-I who was threatened had gone to the spot in response to a complaint regarding a clash and subsequent exchange of fire between two groups engaged in illegal mining.

“We have registered an FIR against Amit Thakur and others. The Special Operation Group and other police teams are conducting raids for their arrest,” Farrukhabad superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Kumar said, adding sections 147 (rioting), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) were among the charges invoked against the accused.

Also, the police have announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 on Thakur and ₹15,000 each on three other accused, the SP added.

S-I Surjit Kumar, who was threatened by Thakur, reportedly said he and a constable had gone to the Central Jail Intersection on Etawah-Bareilly Highway following information of a clash between two groups on the night of August 21.

When the police official intervened to control the situation, one of the two groups turned on him. In the video, Thakur can be heard saying: “Yeh Mulayam Singh ki sarkar nahi hain, daroga ji. Yeh Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar hai… bhoot main tumhara bana dunga… (This is not Mulayam Singh’s government. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government. We will beat you to a pulp.”

Apart from Thakur, the three other accused in the case are Ashish Pratap Singh alias Sachin from Amritpur, Manu Chaturvedi and Anshul Mishra (both from the Kotwali area of the district).

Responding to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district president Mayank Bundela said the decision to remove Thakur from office was taken on the directions of the top party leadership as Thakur’s conduct maligned the party’s image.

