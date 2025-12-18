Former DGP Prashant Kumar appointed chairman of UPESSC

Former director general of police Prashant Kumar was on Wednesday appointed the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission ((UPESSC), Prayagraj, an official statement said. Prashant Kumar (FILE PHOTO)

Prashant Kumar is a retired Indian Police Service officer of the 1990 batch. He was appointed the acting director general of police of Uttar Pradesh in January 2024 and retired on May 31 this year.

The appointment has been made under Section-4 of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 as amended recently, according to a circular issued by Girijesh Kumar Tyagi, special secretary, UP government.

The post fell vacant after the first chairman of UPESSC Prof Kirti Pandey resigned on September 22, citing personal persons.

The term of Prashant Kumar as the UPESSC chairperson is for three years from the date of appointment or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, the notification read.

After Pandey’s resignation, the UP government issued a circular inviting applications for appointment to the post of UPESSC chairman. The last date for receipt of application was October 21.

The Uttar Pradesh higher education department again invited applications for the post in November and set a deadline of December 10.

In November 2023, the UP cabinet gave its nod for setting up an integrated UPESSC with a view to select competent and qualified teachers for higher, secondary, primary and upper primary level government and government-aided institutions.

Recruitment of teachers in higher education institutions was earlier carried out by UP Higher Education Services Commission, while the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board conducted recruitment of secondary school teachers.