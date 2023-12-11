mbibe the spirit of innovation and carry forward compassion and dedication while moving ahead in career, said Prof Abhay Karandikar, Science and Technology secretary (Government of India) while addressing the gathering at the 19th convocation of the King George’s Medical University on Sunday.

Former IIT-Kanpur director, ex-KGMU V-C conferred honorary doctorate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Karandikar, a former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, was on the occasion conferred an honorary degree (DSc honoris causa) along with Prof Mahendra Bhandari, a former vice-chancellor of KGMU.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Prof Karandikar quoted Swami Vivekananda: “Take risks in your life. If you win you can lead. If you lose you can guide.”

“In your professional journey, also consider several national missions by government of India such as Ayushman Bharat to build a robust and inclusive healthcare ecosystem in the country. As KGMU ambassadors, carry forward innovation, compassion and dedication instilled in you. Utilise knowledge to bring a positive change in the society,” said Prof Karandikar.

He asked the graduates, medal winners and others passing out of the KGMU to keep focusing on innovation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Bhandari, in his address, said students should be given the best opportunities by their teachers. “Help students reach heights that teachers themselves could not,” said Prof Bhandari, who was the KGMU vice-chancellor between 2003 and 2006.