Ex-minister, father-son duo clear Inter exam

MEERUT The UP Board exams threw up some very interesting results which became a talking point among people in the region.

A former minister and two- time MLA cleared the Intermediate exam while a woman passed the same exam 18 years after marriage. Her daughter cleared the High School exam. Similarly, a man passed the Inter exam along with his son.

Minister of state in Samajwadi Party government (2012-2017) Prabhudayal Valmiki,59, set an example for other less educated politicians by appearing in the exam of Intermediate (Class 12) and passed it with second division. Valmiki said, “Now I want pursue a degree in law”.

Valmiki won the assembly elections from Hastinapur constituency in 2002 and then 2012 and became minister of state in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government.

He shared that he used to feel ashamed while mentioning his education (high school) in election form. So, he decided to pursue his education further. He read books of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar which inspired him for acquiring education because “there is no age for acquiring knowledge and education”. He worked hard and studied for long hours during the pandemic as he was not active in politics.

Laltesh of Bira Boudra village in Bulandshahr district got married in 2005, a year after completing her high school. She could not pursue further studies. She decided to appear in the of Intermediate exam after her daughter Pratibha, a student of Class 10, persuaded her to continue her studies 18 years after marriage. Both mother and daughter appeared in the board exams and passed their Class 12 and Class 10 exams respectively.

Rajbeer Panwar, who runs a kiosk branch of SBI in Pathet town of Saharanpur, passed High School in 1989 and thereafter could not continue his studies. His son Aryan Panwar encouraged his father to pursue his studies further and both son and father appeared in the UP Board exam and passed Class 12. Rajbeer scored 265 and Aryan 289 out of 500 marks. Excited by his success, 34 years after passing high school exam, Rajbeer is now keen to continue his studies further.

