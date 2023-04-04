Atiq’s brother-in-law gave shelter to Guddu Muslim: Probe

PRAYAGRAJ Gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law, Akhlaq Ahmad, was not only involved in the conspiracy to kill lawyer Umesh Pal, but also financed the shooters of the lawyer, claimed police officials probing the February 24 broad-daylight crime.

Screen grabs of CCTV footage of Akhlaq’s house showing Guddu Muslim being greeted by the former. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several meetings were held at Akhlaq’s house to execute the sensational murder. The most wanted assailant, Guddu Muslim, also took shelter in his house in Meerut for around 18 hours on March 5, said officials.

Akhlaq Ahmad is a government doctor who was arrested by police on Sunday night from the Nauchandi area of Meerut on charges of sheltering the assailants in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Police investigations revealed that Guddu Muslim, one of the assailants, reached Akhlaq’s house around 5am on March 5 and stayed there for 18 hours. CCTV footage showed that Guddu first loitered around the house for a few hours and then a girl in Akhlaq’s house opened the door. Akhlaq switched off the CCTV cameras after Guddu’s arrival and hid the DVR. However, the police and STF officials found the DVR and recovered the deleted data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said Akhlaq was on police radar as his activities were suspicious after Umesh Pal’s murder. An STF team of Meerut was keeping an eye on Akhlaq. They received clues about Guddu Muslim’s presence at Akhlaq’s house in Bhawani Nagar area on March 5. The footages further showed that his family members welcomed Guddu Muslim while Akhlaq and his son Shadab hugged him.

Shadab took Guddu into one of the rooms in the house. Police officials said after staying at Akhlaq’s residence for 18 hours, Guddu Muslim took a bus to Delhi on March 6 night. He arrived at Akhlaq’s home with a bag and a mobile phone, which was switched off.

Akhlaq also gave ₹50,000 to Guddu Muslim allegedly at the behest of Atiq.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is suspected that Akhlaq played an important role in the conspiracy behind Umesh Pal’s murder and was involved in sheltering and financing the assailants.

Akhlaq is husband of Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori who has been active in Prayagraj since the crackdown on Atiq’s family and associates after the Umesh Pal murder. A car registered in Akhlaq’s name was also found near Sandeepan Ghat in Kaushambi. Investigations revealed that the car was used by assailants to flee the city.