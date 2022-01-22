Former top cop Asim Arun says he will try to work more effectively for people after donning khadi

Former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun, who opted for voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service (IPS) earlier this month to take the political plunge, said in an interview that his decision to join politics was an immediate one and despite transition from khaki to khadi, he would continue working for the people, doing so more effectively now.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now fielded him from Kannauj, a reserved seat.

Born on October 3, 1970, Asim Arun joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1994 and served for about 28 years. His father, the late Sri Ram Arun, was a 1963-batch IPS officer, who served as the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) twice between 1997 and 2000.

Asked what his immediate reaction was to the thought that he was going to don khadi immediately after leaving khaki, Asim Arun said, “Even earlier, I worked for people when I wore khaki. I will try to work more effectively for the welfare of the people after donning khadi. There is no change in integrity, transparency and inclusiveness but the canvas will be large now.”

On whether he decided to quit the IPS before, Asim Arun replied, “No, it was an immediate decision. I received a suggestion to join the BJP between January 1 and 8. I talked to my family, but their response was negative. I was confused, but decided to quit the Indian Police Service and join politics after meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath.”

On what made him join the BJP, he said, “It was only after meeting the CM that I decided to join politics. It was surprising for everyone, even (those) very close to me. Particularly, I am comfortable with the BJP because the basic values that I have inherited from my father for working for all the segments of the society are the basic values of this party.”

Asked how he would approach people to vote in his favour, Asim Arun said, “I will approach people (by) only stating that I prefer the rule of law and no lawlessness, as well as a corruption- free model of development and extending help to everyone, especially the Dalits.”

On why he preferred Kannauj, the former Kanpur police commissioner said, “It has been my motherland and (I) have been trying to help people there. My father was very active in the social field in the vicinity. My family and I became active after his demise around three-and-a-half years ago. I want to contribute to my motherland in a much larger way.”