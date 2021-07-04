Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former UP CM Kalyan Singh hospitalised, Yogi Adityanath pays visit
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh hospitalised, Yogi Adityanath pays visit

ANI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital.

As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body."

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for Covid-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Singh first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991.

