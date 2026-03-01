Former UP dy CM faces protest at Brahmin meet for not speaking on UGC regulations

Former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma faced protests at the All India Brahmin Mahasabha’s “Prabuddha Samagam” at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Saturday because he did not speak on the University Grants Commission issue. Eventually, Sharma left the mic. Former UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. (FILE PHOTO)

Former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, suspended PCS officer Alankar Agnihotri, Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pandey, and the party’s state president Ajay Rai were also present at the conference along with Brahmin leaders from various political parties.

Denouncing the new UGC regulations, members of the Brahmin community called it a “black law” against the upper castes.

Rajendra Nath Tripathi, national president of the All India Brahmin Mahasabha, claimed some Brahmin leaders applauded the passing of the UGC Act.

“Now, we must oppose such MPs and MLAs,” he said.

Tripathi warned that the new UGC regulations are a ploy against the upper caste community, which will not be allowed to succeed. If the government claims no student will be harmed, it should withdraw the law, he added.

After this, when it was Dinesh Sharma’s turn to speak at the event, the audience repeatedly urged him to express his views on the UGC issue. As Sharma did not mention this issue, the audience started shouting slogans and he eventually had to sit back on stage. The organisers explained that upper caste leaders from all parties had been invited to unite the community and openly discuss issues.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also reached the venue but left soon. He told media persons that all concerns of the Brahmin community will be addressed.

“Together, we will build a better society,” he said.