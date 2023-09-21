Four booked for objectionable post, spreading hatred

LUCKNOW Four people were booked for allegedly spreading hatred between the Sunni and Shia sects by posting objectionable comments on social media. An FIR was registered against them at the Chowk police station on September 19 under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, said police.

The accused posted objectionable comments on social media for allegedly spreading hatred. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was lodged by sub-inspector Devendra Singh who was out on patrol duty near Patanala locality in Old City. “I saw a Sunni maulvi, Alim Farooqui, speaking to some people about a message he got in his Facebook inbox. He was complaining about a post from Firoz Haider, Suja Rizvi and Majahir Hussain and Abbas Zuhair against Sunni sahabas,” stated the S-I in the FIR.

The maulvi said Sunni believers on his friend list raised an objection to the post, added Singh.