Four dogs found dead in Kanpur, CCTV footage sparks poisoning probe

Four stray dogs were found dead in the Chowk-Sankata locality here on Thursday morning, with police probing suspected poisoning after a CCTV footage surfaced showing an unidentified man feeding the animals shortly before they died. On Friday, a bull was also found dead at the same spot, prompting police to widen the investigation, officials said.

According to police, the process of registering an FIR is underway and CCTV footage is being examined. (For representation)

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Residents said the dogs had been barking late into the night but were found lying dead on the street the following morning. Before police reached the spot, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation removed the carcasses.

The bull’s carcass was sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, while police initiated legal proceedings, officials said, adding that investigators are examining whether the deaths are linked.

Assistant commissioner of police (Kotwali) Amit Pandey said police first received information about the deaths of the four dogs and later about the bull’s death at the same location.

“We have been informed that the animals may have consumed poisonous food. The bull’s carcass has been sent for autopsy and further action will be taken based on the report. The process of registering an FIR is underway and CCTV footage is being examined,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Local corporator Monu Gupta alleged that the deaths appeared to be the result of deliberate poisoning as several animals had died in the same area within a short span. He claimed CCTV footage showed an unidentified person feeding the stray dogs before they died and said other footage was also being examined to identify people seen dumping garbage in the locality around the same time. However, police have not established any link between the footage and the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local corporator Monu Gupta alleged that the deaths appeared to be the result of deliberate poisoning as several animals had died in the same area within a short span. He claimed CCTV footage showed an unidentified person feeding the stray dogs before they died and said other footage was also being examined to identify people seen dumping garbage in the locality around the same time. However, police have not established any link between the footage and the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said the bull’s death heightened public concern and urged police to identify those responsible and take strict action if foul play was established. He also appealed for all CCTV footage from the locality to be examined as part of the investigation.

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