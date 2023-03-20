Four more Covid cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Four fresh Covid cases were reported in the state capital on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 12.

This is for the first time this year that four people tested Covid positive in Lucknow on a single day. (Pic for representation)

This is for the first time this year that four people tested Covid positive in Lucknow on a single day.

Two women in Aliganj, a man in Alambagh and another woman in Sarojininagar tested Covid positive. The four new patients were stable and in home isolation, said health officials.

There are over three dozen active Covid cases in the state.

In view of the rise in corona cases, doctors have advised people to follow Covid protocol. “One should avoid close contact with any person whose medical history one does not know. Also, one must not visit crowded places and if it is a must, like going to the market, one must use a disposable mask,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Till now, Lucknow has reported over 3.16 lakh Covid cases since March 2020 (when the pandemic began) and 2710 deaths.

Doctors said there was no need to panic but people should remain cautious.