Four people arrested from Meerut in FICN racket
Four members of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket were arrested from Meerut by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday night, recovering FICN to the value of ₹50,000 from their possession. The STF is now carrying out raids in search of the kingpin of the racket operating from Meerut.
In a press note shared by UP STF, officials said those arrested were identified as Rahul Kumar, Amit Sharma, Vivek Kumar and Asif, all residents of Meerut. They said the arrested people revealed that they used to get FICN from one Khushi Khan alias Gandhi, who used to give them ₹20,000 for circulating FICN to the value of ₹1,00,000.
Officials said the arrested people’s work was to circulate the FICN in the open market through different channels and they were all arrested from outside a confectionery shop under the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday evening when they were trying to circulate the FICN. “Those arrested feigned ignorance over the source of FICN and stated that Gandhi would be aware about the source of money and further network involved behind it,” a senior STF official said.
He said the STF teams are carrying out raids in Meerut as well as other adjoining districts to arrest Gandhi and have detained some of their accomplices to know about his whereabouts. He said the arrest of Gandhi may further unravel the FICN racket.
-
Plea seeking ‘jalabhishek’ of Laddoo Gopal at Shahi Eidgah mosque dismissed
AGRA A revision plea seeking 'jalabhishek' of 'Laddoo Gopal' at Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura was dismissed by the court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Wednesday. The application was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma. Dinesh Sharma had filed case no. 174 of 2021 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, and moved various applications in the case in May.
-
FYJC first merit list out, cut-off across streams and colleges dip by 1-3% points
Mumbai: The first general merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions was released on Wednesday and despite the high scores awarded to class 10 students across boards this year, the cut-offs in most popular colleges dipped by 1-3% points this year. The cut-off at Narsee Monjee College in Vile Parle, a popular destination for commerce aspirants, ended at 93.6%, 0.4% lower than last year.
-
Ludhiana: Restaurant owner, aide booked for gangraping teen
The owner of a restaurant in the posh locality of Sarabha Nagar and Tajinder's aide have been booked for gangraping a 17-year-old girl. The accused have been identified as Tajinder Singh, owner of The Drawing Room, and his aide Kamleshwar Sharma. The victim, who is a resident of Purana Bazar, had in her complaint filed on July 30 told police that she had met Tajinder at his restaurant, where she was a frequent visitor.
-
Covid-positive burglar flees from Kasturba Hospital
Mumbai: A 22-year-old accused, arrested in a housebreaking case, fled from the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the wee hours on Tuesday. Identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar, Mankhurd, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The police arrested Khan last week for a theft at a scrap store in Mankhurd's Mandala area.
-
HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
