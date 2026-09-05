Four workers killed as room collapses at stone crusher plant in Mirzapur

Four workers were killed after a room collapsed at a stone crusher plant in Bhagwati Dei village in Ahraura area of Mirzapur district on Saturday, police said. DM Pawan Kumar Gangwar said the room suddenly collapsed at an enterprise in Bhagwatidei village on Saturday afternoon, trapping the four labourers under the debris. (For representation)

The cause of the collapse—whether incessant rain weakened the room’s foundation or blasting at a neighbouring mining site contributed to it—is being investigated, they added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief operations and instructed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Lalbahadur, 35, Ashok, 38, Rakesh, 28, and Duryodhan, 29 — all four residents of Bargawan in Sonbhadra.

Villagers told police that the four men were sitting inside the room and playing cards when the incident occurred.

District magistrate (DM) Pawan Kumar Gangwar, DIG Poonam and superintendent of police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik inspected the site.

The DM said the room suddenly collapsed at an enterprise in Bhagwatidei village on Saturday afternoon, trapping the four labourers under the debris and leaving them injured.

He said the plant staff cleared the debris using a JCB machine, rescued the trapped men and rushed them to a hospital in Varanasi, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“Whether incessant rains weakened the foundation of the room, causing it to collapse, or blasting at the neighbouring mining site contributed to the incident will be clear after the probe,” Gangwar said.

Police are investigating the matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings, the DM added.