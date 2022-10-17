Four-legged sleuth sniffs out boy’s killers, helps crack case in 48 hours in Kasganj

In an exemplary display of deftness, Johny, a UP police canine officer deployed as a tracking dog, helped crack a loot and murder case in Kasganj district within 48 hours on Saturday.

The faithful companion of the police team, through his training, tracked the looted tractor-trolley and the flour mill loaded on it, parked over 22 kilometres from the crime spot in Kasganj district. In the incident, the criminals had killed a teenage boy by strangling him with a rope.

The police officials said the dog tracked down the tractor-trolley by smelling the rope tied around the neck of the deceased and helped the investigators arrest three people involved in the crime.

Sharing further details, a senior police official said one Durvesh Kumar, 17, a resident of Kasganj’s Noorpur village, was missing since October 10 after he left home with a tractor-trolley on which a flour mill had been loaded. He said the victim’s father approached the police on October 11 and investigation was started after registering an FIR of abduction of a minor under IPC section 363.

On October 12, the boy’s body was recovered from a field near Dhakrai village after which IPC sections 392 for loot, 364-A for abduction for ransom, 302/ 201 for murder and concealment of crime were added to the FIR.

The official said the dog squad was called and tracking dog Johny traced the looted tractor-trolley parked outside the house of the accused after smelling the rope tied around the neck of the boy. He said the assailants had used the same rope to strangle the boy and then fled with the tractor-trolley after dumping his body in the field.

He said the police team on Saturday arrested the accused identified as Akash Chauhan, Rahul Chauhan and Dhirendra and cracked the case within 48 hours. He said the Kasganj superintendent of police BBGTS Murthy lauded the efforts of the dog and his handler Ram Pratap in helping the cops crack the case. He said the SP also gave cash reward of ₹25,000 to the dog squad and the police personnel involved in cracking the case.

