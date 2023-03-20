Fraudster arrested for duping students

Agra The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a person accused of cheating students of large sums of money after falsely assuring them of success in competitive exams. The accused was identified as Dheeraj from Jawra village under Mant police station in Mathura.

Police booked the accused under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. (Pic for representation)

In a press statement, the UP STF informed that five admit cards of Central School Exam, one admit card of CTET exam, blank mark-sheets of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra, two mobile phones and a fake Aadhar Card were recovered from the accused.

The accused is said to have been involved in malpractices related to competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions and was working for an organised gang.

“The STF turned active after it got tip-offs and teams were constituted under ASP (Field Unit) Rakesh and deputy SP Uday Pratap Singh to arrest Dheeraj. He later confessed to the STF that he and his associates Monu Sharma alias Monu Pandit, Ramu, Jeetu, Mohan Jatav and Shyam Chaudhary, all from Mathura, were involved in the fraud, said the press note.

The accused used to deploy experts for screen-sharing through links to dupe students, assuring success in exams like CTET, Railway Group D, DRDO (Defence), UP SI and UP Constable, CRPF, Agniveer and TGT. They also used to create fake admit cards through photo mixing to facilitate entry of solvers in offline exams.

Efforts are on to arrest others.