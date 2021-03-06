Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Free entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day
lucknow news

Free entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

"On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women will be given free entry to Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in the city," the notification read.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Bada Imambara(UP Tourism)

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

According to a notification issued by Lucknow's DM Abhishek Prakash, this step has been taken under 'Mission Shakti' campaign.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women will be given free entry to Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in the city," the notification read.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP