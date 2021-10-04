Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fresh Covid-19 cases: UP reports 16, Lucknow 8
lucknow news

Fresh Covid-19 cases: UP reports 16, Lucknow 8

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Among the fresh cases, three are children. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported eight fresh Covid-19 cases out of the total sixteen new cases reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to the data from the state health department, Lucknow on Sunday had reported just one fresh case. The total active Covid-19 cases under treatment in Lucknow are 33 now.

Among the fresh cases, three are children, four residents of Cantonment area and one from Aliganj area. Among the children one was going to school and so samples of other students and staff had also been taken, said a senior health official. “Also, samples of the confirmed Covid-19 patients have been sent for genome sequencing,” the official added.

