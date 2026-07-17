Fresh probe launched, authorities move to block sale of Atiq’s ‘benami’ properties

PRAYAGRAJ More than three years after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering investigation against slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed, many of his alleged benami properties remain beyond the agency’s reach, with some close associates now reportedly attempting to dispose of these assets.

Police suspect that the IS-227 gang has regrouped under Atiq’s son, Ali Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Jhansi jail after being shifted from Naini jail last year over suspected gang-related activities. (Pic for representation)

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While the police are identifying such properties under the Gangsters Act and district administration conducting inquiries, the ED has not attached any major assets linked to several of Atiq Ahmed’s associates, prompting authorities to launch a fresh investigation.

ED registered a money laundering case against Atiq Ahmed in 2020 and subsequently attached properties worth around ₹8 crore. The agency also froze bank accounts belonging to Atiq and his wife, Shaista Parveen. Investigators gathered critical evidence after recording Atiq’s statement in Sabarmati Jail and tracking financial transactions allegedly linked to his criminal network.

In April 2023, the ED carried out raids at multiple locations associated with people believed to be close to Atiq. Those searched included builder Sanjeev Agarwal, former MLA Asif Jafri, businessman Deepak Bhargava, relative Khalid Zafar, lawyer Saulat Hanif Khan, builders Amit Goyal and Atul Dwivedi, chartered accountant Sitaram Shukla and Vadood, son of former village head Gulful, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} During the searches, officials recovered two currency-counting machines, documents related to over 100 properties, ₹75 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver jewellery and records linked to nearly 200 bank accounts and 50 shell companies. However, despite the seizure of extensive financial and property-related documents, no significant properties belonging to several of Atiq’s close associates have been attached so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the searches, officials recovered two currency-counting machines, documents related to over 100 properties, ₹75 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver jewellery and records linked to nearly 200 bank accounts and 50 shell companies. However, despite the seizure of extensive financial and property-related documents, no significant properties belonging to several of Atiq’s close associates have been attached so far. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police sources, preliminary findings from the ongoing inquiry have revealed significant details regarding the ownership and transfer of alleged benami assets. Based on these findings, investigators are expanding the scope of the probe and bringing builders, financiers and other associates linked to Atiq’s IS227 gang under scrutiny.

A senior police official said the police and district administration are re-examining property records and financial transactions to identify assets allegedly acquired through Atiq Ahmed’s network.

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“The fresh inquiry is focused on properties suspected to have been purchased in the names of relatives, associates and business associates, some of whom are now allegedly disposing of these assets. Two prominent city builders are also under the scanner after attempts were reportedly made to sell certain properties, raising fresh concerns,” the official said.

Meanwhile, police suspect that the IS-227 gang has regrouped under Atiq’s son, Ali Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Jhansi jail after being shifted from Naini jail last year over suspected gang-related activities. The updated IS-227 gang chart lists 121 active members and 74 associates, indicating that the network continues to pose a challenge for law enforcement agencies.

Deputy commissioner of police (City) Manish Shandilya said efforts are underway to trace absconding key gang members, including Guddu Muslim, Shaista Parveen and Zainab, wife of Atiq’s brother Ashraf.

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“We are closely monitoring the activities of white-collar gang members, including builders and other business owners, to prevent the sale of benami properties allegedly acquired through illegal means,” he said.

The renewed focus comes after recent instances of illegal plotting and attempted sale of land linked to Atiq Ahmed surfaced. Nearly 100 bighas of land seized from him under the Gangsters Act in 2020 has once again come under the scanner of the district administration.

According to former SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Kumar Singh, the land — spread across areas falling under Kareli, Dhoomanganj, Puramufti and airport police station limits in Prayagraj — is worth several crores.

He said repeated attempts had been made by land sharks, many believed to have links with the IS-227 gang, to illegally sell the confiscated properties. To prevent such transactions, details of around 25% of the seized land have already been updated in revenue records, effectively blocking any sale or registration. The process of updating records for the remaining land is underway and is expected to be completed soon to guard against fraud and illegal transfers.

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