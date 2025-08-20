Fresh surge in power demand in Uttar Pradesh as dry, humid spell begins

With Uttar Pradesh reeling under dry spell and high humidity, electricity demand in the state has again once shot up, touching the 30,000 MW mark which is already close to the highest peak demand recorded last year. The peak demand recorded on August 18 night stood at 29,946 MW. (For Representation)

While the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) claims it is meeting the full demand without resorting to any additional rostering, complaints of loadshedding triggered by local faults keep on coming.

As per the official data available on the UP State Load Dispatch Centre (UPSLDC), the peak demand recorded on Monday night stood at 29,946 MW. The peak came at 10.39 pm. A day earlier on Sunday night, it was 28,769 MW at 10 PM.

“Since the pause of monsoon a few days ago, the demand for power has been increasing everyday and we are able to meet the full demand by procuring power from various sources,” said a UPPCL official.

Officials said if the current weather conditions continued, the demand was likely to increase further in the coming days and might even surpass the highest-ever demand recorded in June this year at 31,347 MW. Last year, the state experienced peak power demand at 30,618 mw on June 13, breaking all previous records.

Among the UPPCL power procurements include 5,186 MW from the state-owned thermal plants, 8,451 MW from independent/private producers in the state, 1,246 MW from hydro plants. Rest of the power is managed from the energy exchange through bilateral agreements etc.

Traditionally, the state witnesses its highest peak demand in August-September if monsoon rain remains below normal. As per the agriculture department’s data, at least 24 of the 75 districts in UP have not received adequate rain so far even as the monsoon may be in its last phase.

While 12 of them fall under the ‘deficit’ category, eight others have been categorised ‘high deficit’. Four of the districts have received only ‘scanty’ rainfall, that is below 40% of the normal. They are Shamli, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Deoria.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure adequate power supply to all consumers, including farmers, and also ensure grid stability as consumption continues to surge across rural and urban areas,” the official said.