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From commercial LPG prices to smart meters, Akhilesh targets BJP

Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP was preparing to spread hatred across the state on a large scale by playing controversial songs through DJ system

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on a number of issues, including the rising prices of commercial LPG, installation of smart meters and the security of electronic voting machines.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “Widespread irregularities are being committed through the smart meter system. If such dishonesty is possible with smart meters, how can the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) be considered secure? Why could similar malpractices not occur within the EVMs?”

Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP was preparing to spread hatred across the state on a large scale by playing controversial songs through DJ systems. He urged the public to remain vigilant.

“Propaganda constitutes the BJP’s targeted campaign strategy. They contest elections by instilling fear in the public. The BJP has succeeded neither in curbing inflation nor in curbing corruption. Instead, they have allowed their own associates to engage in profiteering, as a result of which both inflation and corruption have reached their zenith,” Yadav added..

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / From commercial LPG prices to smart meters, Akhilesh targets BJP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / From commercial LPG prices to smart meters, Akhilesh targets BJP
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