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From dog bite helplines to ABC centres, UP starts compliance drive

Speaking to Hindustan Times, urban development department secretary and director Anuj Jha said the apex court has laid down a detailed compliance mechanism for states and Union Territories (UTs), and Uttar Pradesh is committed to implementing every directive.

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:41 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The state urban development department has started reviewing the Supreme Court’s latest directions on stray dog management, with officials saying all orders related to sterilisation, vaccination, public safety and monitoring under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme will be enforced across the state.

Representational image (Sourced)

Speaking to Hindustan Times from New Delhi, urban development department secretary and director Anuj Jha said the apex court has laid down a detailed compliance mechanism for states and Union Territories (UTs), and Uttar Pradesh is committed to implementing every directive.

“The Supreme Court has issued detailed guidelines regarding stray dog management, sterilisation, vaccination, public safety and monitoring mechanisms. Every order of the court will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh,” Jha said.

Officials said the department will soon seek reports from all urban local bodies on infrastructure, manpower, vaccination drives, sterilisation operations, relocation measures, public safety arrangements and monitoring systems linked to stray dog management.

A dedicated helpline for complaints related to dog bites and stray dog issues in residential areas will also be introduced.

The compliance report will also include information on appointment of nodal officers under the Supreme Court’s November 7, 2025 directions. States have been instructed to put in place district and municipal-level inspection and monitoring systems for implementation of ABC Rules.

The department has also been directed to develop shelter and relocation systems for stray dogs removed from sensitive areas.

The apex court has sought information on the availability of anti-rabies vaccines and anti-rabies immunoglobulin in hospitals, veterinary facilities and public health centres to ensure treatment for dog bite victims.

Officials said coordination mechanisms involving municipal bodies, veterinary departments, district administrations and health authorities are being prepared for implementation and regular review of the programme.

The Supreme Court has further directed authorities to create designated feeding zones for stray dogs in every municipal ward. The compliance framework also includes adoption mechanisms, awareness campaigns and coordination with animal welfare groups.

Dr Aslam Ansari, a member of the ABC Project Recognition Committee, said the Supreme Court order is under detailed review, and fresh directions for compliance across UP will soon be issued to municipal bodies and departments.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / From dog bite helplines to ABC centres, UP starts compliance drive
Home / Cities / Lucknow / From dog bite helplines to ABC centres, UP starts compliance drive
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