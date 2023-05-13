CBSE class 12 results: Daughter of domestic help defies odds to score 94%

Having scored over 94% in the CBSE class 12 exam, Shivani Verma has now set her heart on pursuing psychology in her higher studies. She, however, is a little disappointed with her performance in history and economics despite scoring over 90 in every subject.

(Sourced)

Shivani Verma, the daughter of a domestic help mother and a daily wager father, defied all odds by scoring 94.4% in the exam, the result of which was declared on Friday.

“I am very happy with my overall score. Although I feel I could’ve done better in economics and history,” she said. Shivani scored 98 in psychology, 97 in political science, 96 in English, 91 in history and 90 in economics. She looks forward to pursuing Bachelor of Arts from either the University of Lucknow or the National P.G. College in the city with psychology and history as her major subjects and English minor.

Shivani was born and brought up in Lucknow after her parents, Madhuri Devi and Bal Singh, quit farming to move to Lucknow from an Unnao village in search of a better future.

Initially enrolled in the Prerna Girls School for underprivileged girl students, which is run by Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF), she was later transferred to a prominent school of the same organisation because of her excellent academic history. The foundation, in 2009, also offered her a scholarship.

“My journey has been turbulent. If it wasn’t for Urvashi aunty (Urvashi Sahni, SHEF founder and CEO) ... At Study Hall I got high-quality education that was a game-changer for me. I am very grateful to all my teachers, my parents and my friends”.

Her financial background motivates Shivani to only do better in her studies. Her family, however, suffered another setback a few years ago when they had to relocate back to their village during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shivani, who is now eligible for Vahani Scholarship for which she was already shortlisted, added: “I have always been fascinated by human psychology and want to become a psychologist. I also want to be able to help people who are in a similar situation as me.” The only eligibility prerequisite for the scholarship, which will now sponsor her education, was that she scores over 85% in class 12.

Meenakshi Bahadur, the principal of Study Hall, called Shivani the school’s “shining star”.

