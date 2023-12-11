From IIM to IIIT, Lucknow’s journey in academic excellence

Uttar Pradesh capital is gradually emerging as an important seat of higher education. Lucknow saw a tectonic shift in perception with the advent of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) way back in 1984. Then came Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University in 2006.

Youngest among them to join the league is the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow (IIITL) that crawled its way with 50 students in 2015-16 session and has become an important seat of learning in the field of information and technology.

It will be a proud moment for graduating students of IIITL to receive degrees and medals from President Droupadi Murmu who will be the chief guest at the second convocation of the institution to be held on Tuesday.

“IIIT Lucknow is one of the 20 IIITs set up by the central government in public private partnership (PPP) mode. IIITL now offers all the amenities to its students that can help them flourish and serve the nation,” said AM Sherry, the director of the institute.

Prof Bharat Bhasker, director, IIM Ahmedabad and former professor at IIML said, “Coming up of these educational institutions in Lucknow is an indicator of the fact that the city has a good ecosystem for higher education. There is a big plus to state’s economy. When students come here from across the length and breadth of India to study, it gives a cosmopolitan look to campus. A synergy between these campuses is a must to further the cause of higher education.”

Prof Balraj Chauhan, former vice chancellor of RMLNLU said, “It is so important to have good institutions because a country needs trained and skilled hands if it has to progress at a rapid pace. Glad that Lucknow is getting good institutions and hope that many more will come up in days to come.”

IIIT Lucknow was set up with the financial contribution of the Union education ministry, the state government and UP Electronics Corporation Ltd as industry partners as a centre of excellence in the area of information technology to enhance India’s technological strength.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is fourth in the prestigious IIM family of management schools to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore. The IIML has touched million of lives directly or indirectly through its faculty, alumni and support staff. The institute moulds its students into value driven leaders, managers and global players.

In 2005, IIML expanded its area of influence in the realm of management education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for executive education at Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR) in Delhi.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University was established by an Act of government of Uttar Pradesh in 2005 and came into being in January 2006 to meet the new challenges in legal field and to strengthen the vision that was given by the establishment of first National Law School of the country.

Besides, the city also has a host of other institutions like Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, King Geroge’s Medical University, University of Lucknow, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University that set a high benchmark and gave Lucknow the initial identity in the field of medical, technical and higher education.