From Kalyanpur, Cong’s Neha Tiwari seeks votes to get justice for her sister

KANPUR Congress candidate Neha Tiwari, 28, has been campaigning in the narrow lanes of Nankari, a residential cluster in the Kalyanpur Assembly constituency here, along with a small group of supporters. She is seeking votes to bring justice to her younger sister Khushi Dubey, wife of slain gangster Amar Dubey (an accused in the Bikru massacre), who has been languishing in jail for 18 months.

Khushi (17 at that time) was married to Amar Dubey just three days before the Bikru ambush on July 3, 2020. Eight policemen were shot dead by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men when they went to Bikru village to arrest him. His accomplice, Amar Dubey, was shot dead in a police encounter on July 8 and Khushi was arrested immediately after that. The police charged Khushi under 17 sections including those of murder and dacoity.

“Her married life lasted 2-3 days…for this reason the Kanpur police are treating her like a dreaded criminal (for no reason),” Nehals tells voters. She also is trying to moblise Brahmin voters against the BJP.

The Kalyanpr constituency that goes to polls on February 20 in the fourth phase of UP Assembly elections

“I appeal to Satish Nigam (SP) and Neelima Katiyar (BJP) not to contest and help us win this fight. My sister is not a criminal, but a victim of circumstances. Yet, the government treats her as an enemy,” she alleged.

Women sitting on terraces of their houses waved back at Neha. “Yes, we too have daughters and can totally relate with you. We will vote for you for this reason,” said a woman holding her child.

Khushi is currently lodged in district jail of Kanpur Dehat. Her lawyer, Shiv Kant Dixit, said the family had moved Supreme Court for her bail in the case. “Her arrest and tough stance of the government, particularly in her case, created a furore in the Brahmin community,” said Akhilesh Bajpai, of the Brahmin Mahasabha.

As part of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Brahmin outreach programme, party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra had announced to fight her legal case pro bono.

Last month, her mother Gayatri Devi had expressed her desire to contest the election on Samajwadi Party ticket to help her daughter. Then she went to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi and the party decided to give her the ticket. As Gayatri’s name was missing from the electoral rolls, her sister Neha was announced as an official nominee from the Kalyanpur assembly segment.

“The last 18 months have taught us a lot. The entire family believes we cannot help Khushi without political muscle. The legal battle has exhausted us financially,” said Neha, who mostly travels by scooter to get from one place to the other.

