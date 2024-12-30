From tigress urine to elephant: Forest officials’ new plan to capture tiger in Lko

After nearly three weeks of failed attempts to capture the elusive tiger in Rehmankheda, forest officials have turned to a unique combination of tactics, including the use of tigress urine and the deployment of an elephant to aid in the rescue operation. This new strategy comes after the tiger, responsible for multiple cattle kills, has been frequently spotted in the area. Vehicle with tranquilising equipment in Rehmankheda (Sourced)

A review meeting held on Monday revealed that an elephant from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) will soon be brought in to aid the rescue effort before January 2, 2025. Additionally, urine from a tigress, sourced from Lucknow Zoo, will be strategically used to attract the tiger towards traps and baits. “The urine will be sprinkled near the cage to lure the tiger in,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer of the Awadh Range.

The tiger was recently captured on a camera trap early in the morning, entering the campus of the Central Institute of Sub-Tropical Horticulture in Rehmankheda. “We are closely monitoring its movement, and our teams are mapping its route,” Pandey said.

This elusive tiger is believed to have made its fifth kill in the region— a cow in Budhariya village. “With the meal consumed a day prior, the tiger may attempt another kill after a short break. Additional measures will be put in place to tranquilise it,” he added.

To track the tiger, three baits will be placed in an open field between 4 am and 9 pm. Additionally, two watch towers have been set up, and dedicated teams equipped with tranquiliser guns are on standby.

Since the tiger was first spotted on December 12, it has been wreaking havoc in the area. With expert teams from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), along with assistance from the Lucknow and Kanpur zoos, the forest department is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to contain the tiger.

The rescue operation is being carried out in line with the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, with villagers urged to stay cautious and avoid venturing out after dark.

In addition to the traps, nets have been placed near the baits and camera traps, as well as CCTV cameras for live updates on the operation. However, the tranquilising team had a narrow miss when the tiger came close to its kill but remained hidden in the bushes, preventing a successful dart shot.