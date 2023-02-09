Home / Cities / Lucknow News / G20 events: Slew of traditional acts to treat delegates

G20 events: Slew of traditional acts to treat delegates

lucknow news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Artistes have been called from different cities, to entertain the delegates from the moment they land

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state department of tourism and culture has lined up events steeped in tradition for international delegates arriving in Lucknow for the G20 Summit, scheduled for February 13 to 15.

Artistes have been called from different cities, to entertain the delegates from the moment they land at the airport. After being welcomed inside the airport, they will witness a dance performance by a folk troupe displaying seven different Indian dance forms at the departure gates of the airport. The dance will include Mayur dance, pai Danda, Kathak, Bamrasiya and other forms.

On their arrival at the hotel, they will be welcomed with a vocal and instrumental performance including shehnai, santoor, tabla, keyboard and mandolin, with vocals by Samrat Rajkumar from Lucknow.

The registration process on February 13 will be accompanied by yet another hour-long live instrumental display, performed by a team of 20 artists from Unnao, and another shorter instrumental showcase during dinner by Pandit Lalit Kumar and team from Varanasi. The guests will also be privy to a presentation on the culture, craft and costumes of Uttar Pradesh, arranged by heritage designer Aasma Hussain.

On the penultimate day of the conference in the city, a live performance by nationally renowned choreographer, Maitreyi Pahari from Delhi will entertain guests at the gala dinner.

Finally, on February 15, the guests will be treated to a three-act Kathak dance theatre performance of the Yamuna Ashtakam and another instrumental showcase to close off the conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out