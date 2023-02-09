G20 events: Slew of traditional acts to treat delegates

The state department of tourism and culture has lined up events steeped in tradition for international delegates arriving in Lucknow for the G20 Summit, scheduled for February 13 to 15.

Artistes have been called from different cities, to entertain the delegates from the moment they land at the airport. After being welcomed inside the airport, they will witness a dance performance by a folk troupe displaying seven different Indian dance forms at the departure gates of the airport. The dance will include Mayur dance, pai Danda, Kathak, Bamrasiya and other forms.

On their arrival at the hotel, they will be welcomed with a vocal and instrumental performance including shehnai, santoor, tabla, keyboard and mandolin, with vocals by Samrat Rajkumar from Lucknow.

The registration process on February 13 will be accompanied by yet another hour-long live instrumental display, performed by a team of 20 artists from Unnao, and another shorter instrumental showcase during dinner by Pandit Lalit Kumar and team from Varanasi. The guests will also be privy to a presentation on the culture, craft and costumes of Uttar Pradesh, arranged by heritage designer Aasma Hussain.

On the penultimate day of the conference in the city, a live performance by nationally renowned choreographer, Maitreyi Pahari from Delhi will entertain guests at the gala dinner.

Finally, on February 15, the guests will be treated to a three-act Kathak dance theatre performance of the Yamuna Ashtakam and another instrumental showcase to close off the conference.